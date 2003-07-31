5. Projectile Motion
Positive (Upward) Launch
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
An angry woman, after fighting with her boyfriend, tossed a pendant with an astonishing initial horizontal velocity component of 80 m/s and an initial vertical velocity component of 50 m/s. Calculate the distance that the pendant traveled after it was thrown. Ignore air resistance.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
861 m
B
480 m
C
816 m
D
408 m