5. Projectile Motion
Positive (Upward) Launch
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A coin lying on a level ground is fired so that it acquires a velocity of 24 m/s directed at 38.0° above the horizontal. Determine the horizontal and vertical components of the coin's initial velocity if air resistance is negligible.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
v0x = 14.8 m/s
v0y = 18.9 m/s
B
v0x = 18.7 m/s
v0y = 5.25 m/s
C
v0x = 5.25 m/s
v0y = 18.7 m/s
D
v0x = 18.9 m/s
v0y = 14.8 m/s
E
v0x = 9.2 m/s
v0y = 14.8 m/s
F
v0x = 18.9 m/s
v0y = 5.10 m/s
