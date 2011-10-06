1. Intro to Physics Units
72PRACTICE PROBLEM
The Fermi temperature for metal is approximately the temperature at which molecules in a classical ideal gas would have the same kinetic energy as the fastest-moving electron in the metal. Consider Fermi energy Ef = k•Tf where Tf is the Fermi temperature, and calculate the occupancy probability for a state with energy E = 3Ef.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.129
B
0.109
C
0.134
D
0.119