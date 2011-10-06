1. Intro to Physics Units
73PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the probability that the bottommost state of the conduction band of pure silicon is occupied for temperatures of (i) 275 K (ii) 325 K (iii) 375 K? The bandgap for pure silicon is 1.12 eV and Fermi energy is exactly at halfway in the bandgap.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i. 5.45 × 10-8
B
i. 5.45 × 10-11
C
i. 5.45 × 10-9
D
i. 5.45 × 10-11
