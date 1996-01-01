22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
A silicate container containing 289 g of air is sealed with a piston. The gas inside the container expands under isobaric conditions and produces 500 J of work. What would be the final temperature (Tf) of the gas if the initial temperature is 290 K? The molar mass of air is 28.9 g/mol.
A
Tf = 278 K
B
Tf = 284 K
C
Tf = 296 K
D
Tf = 302 K