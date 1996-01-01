22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Equal samples (0.25 mol) of an ideal diatomic gas are treated through the processes represented below. Determine the amount of heat required in each process.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Qadiabatic = 1010 J
Qisochoric = 1010 J
B
Qadiabatic = 0 J
Qisochoric = 1013 J
C
Qadiabatic = 0 J
Qisochoric = 1420 J
D
Qadiabatic = 1010 J
Qisochoric = 0 J