5. Projectile Motion
Positive (Upward) Launch
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
A stone is thrown from the edge of a bridge that is 100 m above a river. The stone is thrown with an initial velocity of 40.0 m/s at an angle of 40.0° with respect to the horizontal. Calculate the distance from the base of the bridge to the point where the stone hits the water.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
166 m
B
202 m
C
241 m
D
314 m