5. Projectile Motion
Positive (Upward) Launch
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
An egg drop project is launched from the top of a skyscraper that is 250 meters tall. The protective container holding the egg is given an initial velocity of 30.0 m/s at an angle of 50.0° with respect to the horizontal. Determine the horizontal and vertical components of the velocity of the protective container at the instant it hits the ground.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
vx=23.0 sm, vy=−19.3 sm
B
vx=19.3 sm, vy=−23.0 sm
C
vx=30.0 sm, vy=−30.0 sm
D
vx=19.3 sm, vy=−73.7 sm