5. Projectile Motion
Positive (Upward) Launch
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
A ball is launched from the top of a tower that is 150 m tall as shown below. The ball is given an initial velocity of 45.0 m/s at an angle of 25.0° above the horizontal. Calculate the time it takes for the ball to reach the ground.
A
5.50 s
B
7.80 s
C
10.2 s
D
12.3 s