In a jewelry store, a large, shiny convex gemstone is placed on display. When a lit candle is positioned nearby, a clear image of the flame can be seen on the gemstone's curved surface. A photographer captures this image, and the flame appears upright and smaller in the photo. (i) Does the gemstone act as a lens or a mirror in this scenario? (ii) Is the gemstone's surface being viewed right side up, or is the photo taken upside down? (iii) Based on the optical properties of a convex surface, explain why the flame appears upright and reduced in size.