Assume a board is a box of width 2.1 m and a sphere of mass 165 g is treated like a particle inside the box. Assume the sphere moves by sliding with negligible friction such that it has zero rotational kinetic energy. i) determine the least energy of the particle. ii) Using the equation for translational kinetic energy, determine the speed of the particle iii) determine the time required for the sphere to cover the width of the board.