A wave function is described by ψ(y) = Bsin(2ky). i) Using k = 2π/λ and given that B is a positive real number, determine the first three (non-negative) values least of y that have the highest probability of finding the particle that obeys the wave function. Justify your reasoning. ii) Determine the first three (non-negative) least values of y that have zero probability. Justify your reasoning.
i) 0, λ/4, λ/2; probability is highest when 2ky = nπ ii) λ/8, 3λ/8, 5λ/8; probability is zero when 2ky = n(π/2)
i) λ/8, 3λ/8, 5λ/8; probability is highest when 2ky = n(π/2) ii) 0, λ/4, λ/2; probability is zero when 2ky = nπ
i) λ/2, 3λ/2, 5λ/2; probability is highest when 2ky = n(π/2 ii) λ/4, λ/2, λprobability is zero when 2ky = n(π/2)
i) λ/4, λ/2, λ; probability is highest when 2ky = nπ ii) λ/2, 3λ/2, 5λ/2; probability is zero when 2ky = nπ