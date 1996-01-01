A wave function is described by ψ(y) = Bsin(2ky). i) Using k = 2π/λ and given that B is a positive real number, determine the first three (non-negative) values least of y that have the highest probability of finding the particle that obeys the wave function. Justify your reasoning. ii) Determine the first three (non-negative) least values of y that have zero probability. Justify your reasoning.