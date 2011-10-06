1. Intro to Physics Units
Introduction to Units
1. Intro to Physics Units Introduction to Units
62PRACTICE PROBLEM
The energy of an atom is decreased by 8.90 eV and a photon is released in the process. Determine the photon's wavelength and the electromagnetic spectrum in which it lies.
The energy of an atom is decreased by 8.90 eV and a photon is released in the process. Determine the photon's wavelength and the electromagnetic spectrum in which it lies.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
139 nm, ultraviolet
B
193 nm, infrared
C
139 nm, microwave
D
193 nm, radiowaves