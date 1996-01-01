36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
56PRACTICE PROBLEM
A containment chamber is 0.470 nm wide. i) Determine the energy required to excite an electron from the second excited state to the fourth excited state. ii) If a single photon has sufficient energy to excite the electron to make the transition in part i), what is the wavelength of the photon?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 6.82 eV
ii) 182 nm
B
i) 27.3 eV
ii) 45.5 nm
C
i) 8.42 × 10-10 eV
ii) 1470 m
D
i) 3.37 × 10-9 eV
ii) 336 m
