57PRACTICE PROBLEM
A one-dimensional region of space is used to confine an electron. The ground state energy of the electron in that region is 3.20 eV. Determine the wavelength of a photon required to excite the electron to the third excited state.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.14 × 10-27 m
B
2.42 × 10-8 m
C
3.88 × 10-27 m
D
2.58 × 10-8 m