36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
55PRACTICE PROBLEM
How does the de Broglie wavelength for the first three states (n=1,2 &3) of an electron trapped in a 4.20 × 10-10 m wide infinite potential well compare to the width of the box?
For n = 1, λ1 = 4L
For n = 2, λ2 = 2L
For n = 3, λ3 = (4/9)L
For n = 1, λ1 = (1/2)L
For n = 2, λ2 = L
For n = 3, λ3 = 1.5L
For n = 1, λ1 = L
For n = 2, λ2 = L
For n = 3, λ3 = L
For n = 1, λ1 = 2L
For n = 2, λ2 = L
For n = 3, λ3 = (2/3)L