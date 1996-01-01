Your physics study partner asks you to consider a coil with an area of 15.6 cm2 and is made of 300 turns of a conducting wire. The coil rotates so the orientation of the coil with respect to the earth's magnetic field from parallel becomes perpendicular. The Earth's magnetic field at the coil's locations is equal to 4.7 × 10−5 T. If the time required for the rotation is 0.080s determine the mean emf induced in the coil.