A method commonly used to measure the strength of a magnetic field is by employing a rotating coil. Consider a setup in which a coil with 150 turns and a diameter of 3.5 cm having a resistance of 1.5 Ω is connected to an electrometer. This electrometer is capable of measuring the total charge passing through the coil. Initially, the coil is positioned parallel to the magnetic field, and then it is rapidly rotated 90° to become perpendicular to the field. Subsequently, the electrometer records a charge of 4.2 mC. Determine the strength of the magnetic field.