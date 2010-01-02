36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
63PRACTICE PROBLEM
A material scientist uses a scanning tunneling microscope (STM) to image the surface of a material. If the material under observation is gold (Φw= 4.9eV) determine the probability that an electron will tunnel through a 0.38 nm vacuum gap from the gold surface to the STM probe.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.7 × 10-4
B
2.6 × 10-2
C
2.3 × 10-4
D
1.2 × 10-2