36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
36. Special Relativity Inertial Reference Frames
64PRACTICE PROBLEM
Evaluate whether ψ(x)=Aψ1(x)+Bψ2(x) is a valid solution to the Schrödinger equation, consider ψ1(x) and ψ2(x) are also solutions for the same potential energy U(x).
Evaluate whether ψ(x)=Aψ1(x)+Bψ2(x) is a valid solution to the Schrödinger equation, consider ψ1(x) and ψ2(x) are also solutions for the same potential energy U(x).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ψ(x) cannot be a solution to the Schrödinger equation because it is a linear combination of ψ1(x) and ψ2(x)
B
ψ(x) is a solution to the Schrödinger equation only if A and B are both equal to 1
C
ψ(x) is always a solution to the Schrödinger equation regardless of whether ψ1(x) and ψ2(x) are solutions or not
D
ψ(x) is a solution to the Schrödinger equation if ψ1(x) and ψ2(x) are solutions, regardless of the values of A and B