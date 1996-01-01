36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
36. Special Relativity Inertial Reference Frames
62PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following scenario: an electron (m = 9.109 × 10-31 kg) with an energy level 1.6 MeV lower than the energy barrier's peak. The width of the barrier is 8.6 fm. Calculate the probability that the electron will succeed in quantum tunneling through this energy barrier.
Consider the following scenario: an electron (m = 9.109 × 10-31 kg) with an energy level 1.6 MeV lower than the energy barrier's peak. The width of the barrier is 8.6 fm. Calculate the probability that the electron will succeed in quantum tunneling through this energy barrier.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
62%
B
21%
C
44%
D
89%