35. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
108PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a hypothetical particle physics scenario, consider a particle that is a teleporton with a half-integer spin of 3/2. Determine what the magnitude of the spin angular momentum "S" for this teleporton will be, expressed as a multiple of ℏ, where ℏ is the reduced Planck constant.
A
√11 ℏ/6
B
√17 ℏ
C
√21 ℏ
D
√15 ℏ/2