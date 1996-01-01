35. Special Relativity
109PRACTICE PROBLEM
Following the emission of a photon with a wavelength of 510 nm, what should be the maximum possible orbital angular momentum for a hydrogen-like atom initially in its third excited state? Give your answer in terms of ℏ.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
√6 ℏ
B
√11 ℏ
C
√2 ℏ
D
√22 ℏ