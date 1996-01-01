35. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
35. Special Relativity Inertial Reference Frames
107PRACTICE PROBLEM
With the fourth excited state at E4 = 3.41 eV and the third at E3 = 2.11 eV, a laser discharges photons at a rate of 2.4 × 1020 per second. Find the wavelength associated with the light released by this laser system.
With the fourth excited state at E4 = 3.41 eV and the third at E3 = 2.11 eV, a laser discharges photons at a rate of 2.4 × 1020 per second. Find the wavelength associated with the light released by this laser system.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
225 nm
B
841 nm
C
954 nm
D
525 nm