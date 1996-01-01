4. 2D Kinematics
Intro to Relative Velocity
4. 2D Kinematics Intro to Relative Velocity
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
A swimmer can swim at a speed of 2.5 m/s in still water. When swimming across a river with a current, the swimmer must angle at 40° with respect to a line perpendicular to the shore to maintain a straight path as shown in the figure below. What is the swimmer's resultant speed with respect to the shore?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.8 m/s
B
3.2 m/s
C
1.9 m/s
D
1.6 m/s