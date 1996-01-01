4. 2D Kinematics
Intro to Relative Velocity
4. 2D Kinematics Intro to Relative Velocity
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
A helicopter is traveling westward at an airspeed of 125 km/h. A crosswind from the northeast begins to affect the helicopter, with an average velocity of 35 km/h. In what direction should the helicopter's nose be pointed to minimize lateral drift and maintain a westward course?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
11° west of north
B
11° north of west
C
79° south of west
D
79° west of south