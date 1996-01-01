4. 2D Kinematics
Intro to Relative Velocity
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
If a jetski can maintain a speed of 3.5 m/s in water with no water current and decides to traverse the river with a width of 80 m while encountering a water current at 1.2 m/s in a direction parallel to the riverbank, i) how far from a point directly across their starting position will they end up? ii) What is the time taken for them to reach the opposite side of the river?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i. 19 m, ii. 67 s
B
i. 27 m, ii. 67 s
C
i. 19 m, ii. 23 s
D
i. 27 m, ii. 23 s