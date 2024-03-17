10. Conservation of Energy
Springs & Elastic Potential Energy
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
A spring-loaded door stopper is designed to absorb energy to prevent the door from hitting the wall. It has a spring constant of 250.0 N/m. To prevent damage from a particularly heavy door, the stopper needs to absorb 75.0 J of energy. How far will the spring in the stopper compress under this impact?
