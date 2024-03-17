10. Conservation of Energy
Springs & Elastic Potential Energy
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
A fruit basket with a total mass of 3.0 kg is gently placed on a kitchen scale, compressing the scale’s spring by 2.0 mm, which accurately displays the basket's weight. If the same basket is accidentally dropped from a height of 0.50 m onto the scale, what maximum weight does the scale display at the moment of greatest compression?
