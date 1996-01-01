21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases The Ideal Gas Law
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
A diver uses a scuba oxygen cylinder of 12 liters filled with 16 kg of diatomic oxygen gas (O2). The molar mass of O2 is 32.00 g/mol. How many moles of oxygen (n) are present in the cylinder?
A diver uses a scuba oxygen cylinder of 12 liters filled with 16 kg of diatomic oxygen gas (O2). The molar mass of O2 is 32.00 g/mol. How many moles of oxygen (n) are present in the cylinder?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
n = 0.1 mol
B
n = 0.375 mol
C
n = 2.67 mol
D
n = 500 mol