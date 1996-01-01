21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
An empty aerosol sprayer of volume 0.3 liters is filled with 0.3 g of carbon dioxide gas at a temperature of 25 °C. The molecular mass of carbon dioxide is 44 g/mol. Find the pressure (p) inside the sprayer. Express your answer i) in pascals and ii) in atmospheres.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) p = 0.47×104 Pa ii) p = 0.04 atm
B
i) p = 0.47×104 Pa ii) p = 0.46 atm
C
i) p = 5.63×104 Pa ii) p = 0.56 atm
D
i) p = 5.63×104 Pa ii) p = 5.3 atm