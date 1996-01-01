10. Conservation of Energy
Springs & Elastic Potential Energy
10. Conservation of Energy Springs & Elastic Potential Energy
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 25 kg crate is released from up an incline that makes 50° with the horizontal, such that it slides a distance of 3.5 m before striking a spring. The force constant of the spring is 320 N/m. Calculate the greatest compression that occurs on the spring.
A 25 kg crate is released from up an incline that makes 50° with the horizontal, such that it slides a distance of 3.5 m before striking a spring. The force constant of the spring is 320 N/m. Calculate the greatest compression that occurs on the spring.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.52 m
B
2.61 m
C
150 m
D
2.70 m