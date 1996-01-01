3. Vectors
Vector Composition & Decomposition
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A box is dragged on a ramp with a force of 8.0 N parallel to the surface. The ramp makes an angle θ above the horizontal. The horizontal component of the force vector is 6.0 N. Calculate the vertical component of the force vector.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.0 N
B
5.3 N
C
7.3 N
D
14 N