24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
A charged cylinder with radius 'a' and height 'H' has a non-uniform volume charge density given by ρ = B r/a, where 'B' is a constant in SI units and 'r' is the distance from the cylinder's central axis. Derive the expression of the electric field's magnitude 'E' within the cylinder (r≤a) in terms of the cylinder's total charge 'Q', height 'H', and radius 'a' by applying Gauss's law.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
E = (1 / (4πε0)) × (QH) × (r2 / a3)
B
E = (1 / (2πε0)) × (QH) × (r / a2)
C
E = (1 / (2πε0)) × (Q / H) × (a / r2)
D
E = (1 / (2πε0)) × (Q / H) × (r2 / a3)