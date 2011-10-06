1. Intro to Physics Units
Introduction to Units
1. Intro to Physics Units Introduction to Units
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
A particle accelerator uses a 2.0 MV potential difference to accelerate a hydrogen ion (proton), giving it a kinetic energy of 5.60 × 105 eV. i) Express the proton's velocity magnitude as a fraction of the speed of light, c. ii) Use Newtonian laws of motion to determine the proton's speed.
A particle accelerator uses a 2.0 MV potential difference to accelerate a hydrogen ion (proton), giving it a kinetic energy of 5.60 × 105 eV. i) Express the proton's velocity magnitude as a fraction of the speed of light, c. ii) Use Newtonian laws of motion to determine the proton's speed.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 0.0346c
ii) 1.04 × 107 m/s
ii) 1.04 × 107 m/s
B
i) 0.0346c
ii) 5.18 × 106 m/s
ii) 5.18 × 106 m/s
C
i) 0.413c
ii) 1.04 × 107 m/s
ii) 1.04 × 107 m/s
D
i) 0.413c
ii) 5.18 × 106 m/s
ii) 5.18 × 106 m/s