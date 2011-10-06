1. Intro to Physics Units
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
A lithium atom has a rest mass of 1.17 × 10−26 kg. For an atom whose momentum magnitude is 1.5 × 10-18 kg•m/s, determine i) the sum of kinetic and rest energy of the atom, ii) the atom's kinetic energy, iii) The ratio of the atom's rest energy to kinetic energy.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 3.24 × 10-5 J
ii) 3.24 × 10-5 J
iii) 3.25 × 10-5
ii) 3.24 × 10-5 J
iii) 3.25 × 10-5
B
i) 1.15 × 10-9 J
ii) 9.20 × 10-11 J
iii) 0.920
ii) 9.20 × 10-11 J
iii) 0.920
C
i) 1.15 × 10-9 J
ii) 9.20 × 10-11 J
iii) 11.4
ii) 9.20 × 10-11 J
iii) 11.4
D
i) 3.24 × 10-5 J
ii) 3.24 × 10-5 J
iii) -1.00
ii) 3.24 × 10-5 J
iii) -1.00