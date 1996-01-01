17. Periodic Motion
Energy in Simple Harmonic Motion
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A simple harmonic oscillator is made up of a 0.25 kg object attached to a spring with a force constant of 100 N/m. The object's maximum position, measured from the equilibrium position, is 5 cm. Calculate the object's speed when its position is -2 cm.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
7.07 m/s
B
0.81 m/s
C
0.91 m/s
D
1.07 m/s