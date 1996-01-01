17. Periodic Motion
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 225 g object placed on a frictionless horizontal table and attached to a spring executes a simple harmonic motion. The spring constant is 125 N/m. The maximum measured displacement from the position of equilibrium is 8 cm. What is the total mechanical energy of the spring object system?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.1 J
B
0.2 J
C
0.4 J
D
0.8 J