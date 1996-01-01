36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
90PRACTICE PROBLEM
A source of coherent and directional light emits a beam of photons (event A) from Earth toward a detector fixed on the surface of Mars. Event B occurs when the beam hits the detector. Calculate the spacetime interval between events A and B. Consider that the distance between Earth and Mars is 2.26 × 10 8 km.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.0 m
B
0.75 m
C
1.8 m
D
6.8 m