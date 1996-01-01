36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
36. Special Relativity Inertial Reference Frames
91PRACTICE PROBLEM
Astrophysicists on Earth detect two significant astronomical events occurring 15 years apart at two different positions in space, separated by 75 light-years. A telescope, moving in space, measures the distance between the two events to be 95 light-years. Determine the time between the two events as it would be measured by the telescope.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
15 years
B
30 years
C
60 years
D
75 years