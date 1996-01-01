36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
36. Special Relativity Inertial Reference Frames
89PRACTICE PROBLEM
A Martian research station launches a rocket (event A) at a speed of 0.85c relative to Mars. The rocket reaches Deimos, one of Mars's moons (event B). The distance between Mars and Deimos is 23460 km. Determine the separation between events A and B in spacetime. Assume that the motion of the rocket is along a linear trajectory.
A Martian research station launches a rocket (event A) at a speed of 0.85c relative to Mars. The rocket reaches Deimos, one of Mars's moons (event B). The distance between Mars and Deimos is 23460 km. Determine the separation between events A and B in spacetime. Assume that the motion of the rocket is along a linear trajectory.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.45 × 10 7 m
B
3.85 × 10 8 m
C
2.10 × 10 14 m
D
1.48 × 10 17 m