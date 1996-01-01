36. Special Relativity
88PRACTICE PROBLEM
A spacecraft of mass 18500 kg travels from Earth to explore a planet that is located 650 ly away. The astronauts on the spacecraft aged 25 years during the journey from Earth to the planet. Determine the speed of the spacecraft in terms of c relative to the Earth.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.89752c
B
0.99015c
C
0.99926c
D
0.99968c