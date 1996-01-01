36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
87PRACTICE PROBLEM
In reference frame S, known as the "Earth Station Frame," the "Rocket Launch" and the "Signal Reception" occur at the same point in space but 15 μs apart in time. In reference frame S', known as the "Spacecraft Frame," these events are 2800 m apart. Determine the velocity of S' with respect to S.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.350 c
B
0.530 c
C
3.330 c
D
2.520 c