5. Projectile Motion
Positive (Upward) Launch
5. Projectile Motion Positive (Upward) Launch
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
A curious inventor constructs a toy rocket launcher and decides to calculate the maximum horizontal range of the toy rockets it launches. After setting it up, they launch a toy rocket vertically up, and it takes 4.5 s for the rocket to glide back down to the launcher. What is the maximum horizontal range of the toy rocket?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
225 m
B
216 m
C
49.6 m
D
22.5 m