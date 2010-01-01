17. Periodic Motion
Spring Force (Hooke's Law)
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A large black hole has been revealed to be the center of our own Milky Way galaxy. A newly discovered star is orbiting this black hole at an orbital speed of 2.1 × 108 m/s and a radius of approximately 1.12 × 108 m. Calculate the radius of its event horizon (RS)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
RS= 1.1 × 10 2m
B
RS = 1.1 × 10 6m
C
RS = 1.1 × 10 8m
D
RS = 1.1 × 10 10m