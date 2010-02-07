17. Periodic Motion
Spring Force (Hooke's Law)
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Let's assume that a chunk of ionized matter is observed by astronomers orbiting a black hole once every 12 days at 190 km/s. How much does this black hole weigh? Your answer should be given in i) kilograms and ii) as a multiple of the mass of the sun.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) Mblack hole = 5.58 × 1026 kg
ii) Mblack hole = 2.7 × 10-4 MS
B
i) Mblack hole = 5.58 × 1026 kg
ii) Mblack hole = 2.7 MS
C
i) Mblack hole = 1.69 × 1031 kg
ii) Mblack hole = 8.5 MS
D
i) Mblack hole = 1.69 × 1031 kg
ii) Mblack hole = 8.5 × 104 MS
