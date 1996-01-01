17. Periodic Motion
Spring Force (Hooke's Law)
17. Periodic Motion Spring Force (Hooke's Law)
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Titania and Oberon are the largest Uranian moons. The radius of Titania is 788.9 km, and its mass is 35.2 × 1020 kg. The radius of Oberon is 761.4 km, and its mass is 30.1 × 1020 kg. a) What is the escape speed of a vertically launched rocket on the surface of i) Titania and ii) Oberon? b) Why is the escape speed independent of the escaping object's mass?
Titania and Oberon are the largest Uranian moons. The radius of Titania is 788.9 km, and its mass is 35.2 × 1020 kg. The radius of Oberon is 761.4 km, and its mass is 30.1 × 1020 kg. a) What is the escape speed of a vertically launched rocket on the surface of i) Titania and ii) Oberon? b) Why is the escape speed independent of the escaping object's mass?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) vTitania = 550.7 m/s ; ii) vOberon = 518.5 m/s
b) Kinetic and potential energy are independent of mass
b) Kinetic and potential energy are independent of mass
B
i) vTitania = 550.7 m/s ; ii) vOberon = 518.5 m/s
b) Kinetic and potential energy are proportional to mass
b) Kinetic and potential energy are proportional to mass
C
i) vTitania = 771.5 m/s ; ii) vOberon = 726.2 m/s
b) Kinetic and potential energy are independent of mass
b) Kinetic and potential energy are independent of mass
D
i) vTitania = 771.5 m/s ; ii) vOberon = 726.2 m/s
b) Kinetic and potential energy are proportional to mass
b) Kinetic and potential energy are proportional to mass