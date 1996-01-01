Titania and Oberon are the largest Uranian moons. The radius of Titania is 788.9 km, and its mass is 35.2 × 1020 kg. The radius of Oberon is 761.4 km, and its mass is 30.1 × 1020 kg. a) What is the escape speed of a vertically launched rocket on the surface of i) Titania and ii) Oberon? b) Why is the escape speed independent of the escaping object's mass?