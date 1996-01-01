7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Kinetic Friction
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
A bead moves along the x-direction in an oil medium of viscosity ηoil = 45.4 ×10-3 Pa•s. The bead's radius is 2.0 mm, and its mass is 15.0 g. At time t = 0 s, the velocity of the bead is 25.0 cm/s. Calculate the time required for the bead to reach a velocity of 12.5 cm/s. Neglect the gravitational force.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.81 s
B
2.0 s
C
6.1 s
D
36.6 s