5. Projectile Motion
Positive (Upward) Launch
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
A soccer player kicks a ball from the ground, giving it a launch speed with a horizontal component of 15.0 m/s. If the ball is capable of traveling a horizontal distance of 45.0 m before touching the ground again, calculate the time the ball is in the air and the maximum height it reaches.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Time in the air = 2.5 s, Maximum height = 9.0 m
B
Time in the air = 3.0 s, Maximum height = 11.0 m
C
Time in the air = 3.5 s, Maximum height = 13.0 m
D
Time in the air = 4.0 s, Maximum height = 16.0 m