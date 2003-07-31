5. Projectile Motion
Positive (Upward) Launch
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
A skateboarder is performing tricks at a skatepark. During a trick, the skateboarder launches off a ramp at an angle θ0 = 35° and achieves a horizontal range R = 3.0 m. What is the average horizontal velocity of the skateboarder as they perform the trick?
A
3.2 m/s
B
4.6 m/s
C
5.8 m/s
D
6.1 m/s